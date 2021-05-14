James Saruni: Ulinzi’s safe pair of hands keeps eyes on the ball

Growing up in Mathare slums in Nairobi, young James Saruni Lepirei loved kickabouts as most kids in informal settlements do.

When you listen to him, his love for four-time Kenyan football champions Ulinzi Stars is evident.

Playing for the team which won the Kenyan Premier League title three times in a row with coach Yusuf Chippo (2003, 2004 and 2005) and later with current coach Benjamin Nyangweso (2010) is something the career soldier likes.

"I loved football as a kid, and it never felt like hard work. I kept kicking the ball hoping that one day I will survive the harsh reality and come out of the slums unscathed," recalls Saruni.

"Every time I spoke to my mum (Nashon Lapirei) and my late dad (Lesakwan Lapirei) after playing football I used to tell them that one day, I would play for Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards or Ulinzi Stars," Saruni said in an exclusive interview with Nation Sport.

Ulinzi Stars keeper James Saruni saves a shot from AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupis during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 24, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Born on November 24, 1985, Saruni is the third born in a family of four boys and one girl. Saruni's story is truly one of persistence and determination. Striving to become a footballer in a slum where survival hangs in the balance is no mean feat.

His story is an inspiration to thousands of football-obsessed teenagers in the slums who still dream of using their talents and sheer hard work to escape poverty.

Saruni's childhood dreams were answered when he joined Ulinzi Stars as a goalkeeper in 2010. After attending the mandatory military training, he followed his childhood dream and his life path changed forever. Thanks to personal discipline, football talent and hard work, he has risen from a Private to a Sergeant at the Kenya Navy in Mombasa.

Since wearing the goalkeeper’s gloves at Ulinzi Stars, he has grown from strength to strength in Kenya’s top football league, and in the Military Games.

He has built a solid reputation for himself as a versatile goalkeeper with spectacular and daring saves that has seen him maintain the No. 1 jersey at the club.

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni during the team's training session at Kasarani on February 17, 2017 ahead of their Caf Confederation match against Libya's Al Hilal Benghazi on February 18, 2017. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

His strength between the sticks lie in his self-belief, mental strength, confidence and his hawk-eyed nature.

Saruni's first call-up to the national team was in 2016 under coach Stanley Okumbi in a friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"Earning that call-up was a great feeling. It was a dream come true as I had been longing to represent Kenya in an international assignments for someting," says Saruni.

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne also spotted his talent, but it is Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee who gave him a starting role in the team, selecting him as Kenya’s first-choice goalkeeper against Togo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match in Lome in March.

Kenya won 2-1 but did not qualify for the postponed 2021 Afcon which will be played in Cameroon next year.

"I was immensely proud to finally put on the national jersey and represent Kenya in Afcon. The call-up was the final confirmation that all the hard work I have put in all these years have been worthwhile."

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni (right) receives the Kenyan Premier League Fans' Player of the Month trophy for February from Ulinzi Stars head coach Robert Matano on March 18, 2016. Photo credit: Pool |

His interest in football began at the age of eight when he was a pupil at Kiboro Primary School in Nairobi. By the age of 14, he was a goalkeeper in Mathare Youth Sports Academy and his spectacular style of goalkeeping impressed his coaches Gabriel Njoroge and Geoffrey Maina.

"I made spectacular saves and dives which drew a lot of attention, and my coaches and fans seemed to like it," says Saruni, who is a former student at Maralal High School and Guru Nanak Secondary School in Nairobi where he sat his Form Four examinations in 2006.

In 2008, he joined Mathare United as one of the reserve keepers in the star-studded squad that clinched the Kenyan Premier League title under coach Francis Kimanzi.

When he joined Ulinzi Stars, it did not take long before he gained the status of the first-choice goalkeeper as his performance between the sticks impressed coach Benjamin Nyangweso who scouted him from Mathare United.

The other goalkeepers include Jackton Odhiambo, Timothy Odhiambo and Francis Atwoli.

"God always puts you in the right place at the right time. I have been working hard since I joined Ulinzi Stars. I have been patient, and now I'm getting the rewards."

Saruni's commanding performances have helped the soldiers win crucial tournaments at the same time enhancing his prospects of maintaining Ulinzi Stars' No. 1 jersey.

AFC Leopards striker Gilbert Fiamenyo (right) attempts to round Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni during their SportPesa Premier League match on April 5, 2017 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. The match ended 0-0. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He undergoes training under legendary Harambee Stars goalkeeper Francis Onyiso who has a strict and relentless work ethic.

"Onyiso is a no-nonsense goalkeeping coach and he knows what he wants from goalkeepers. He tells us what we need to do to improve and how to do it," says Saruni who admires Brazilian professional goalkeeper Alisson Becker who plays for English Premier League club Liverpool and Brazil.

"Even when you think you have done the right things and kept a clean sheet, he will still tell you mistakes in your game. That's how you improve. He is a resourceful goalkeeping coach."

And what makes him tick? A rock-solid defence that constantly communicates throughout the game.

His priority now is to help Ulinzi Stars win the league and help Harambee Stars qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

"The opportunity is finally here for me to make a lasting impression. I will work hard in the training to boost Kenya's chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. With more investment and everyone pulling in the same direction then anything is possible," explains Saruni.

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni warms up prior to a past Kenyan Premier League match. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He says before the game he prepares himself mentally more than physically, adding "you need to have a certain level of confidence about you to make yourself stand out from the rest of the players in the pitch."

At 36, knows very well his career cannot go on forever and has started coaching young goalkeepers at Lanet Posta grounds.

"I try to provide them with a platform that will allow them to learn from me in keeping with the phrase you will always hear from goalkeepers that the older they become,the better they get," says the father of one boy and girl.

Ulinzi Stars players mob goalkeeper James Saruni (unseen) at the end of the penalty shootout. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He advises upcoming goalkeepers to train hard, believe in God and be disciplined on and off-the pitch.

His most memorable match was during the 10th edition of the East African Military Games and Cultural Celebration at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali,in 2016 where Ulinzi beat APR Rwanda 1-0 in the opening match.

"I will never forget that match. It earned me my first national team call-up after we won the football title. I was named the best goalkeeper," says Saruni.

His worst blunder, he says, was during a league match against AFC Leopards at Afraha Stadium in October 2016. Ulinzi were leading 2-1 and were poised to win but a fierce shot from Paul Kiongera five minutes to time slipped through his hands and the match ended 2-2.

He singles out former Gor Mahia striker Michael Olunga, who is currently attached to Qatari top-flight club Al Duhail, as one of the deadliest forwards he has encountered in the pitch.

"Olunga is a deadly striker who could score anytime if you are not steady enough," says Saruni. He is looking forward to a thrilling season after the resumption of sports.

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper moves in the right direction but fails to stop a penalty during a shootout. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group