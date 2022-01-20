Jallow fires last-gasp winner as Gambian Scorpions sting Tunisia

Gambia midfielder Ablie Jallow celebrates

Gambia's midfielder Ablie Jallow (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their Group 'F' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Tunisia at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jallow came off the bench to score the 93rd-minute winner for the Scorpions, who are debuting in the flagship African tournament
  • There was also drama in first-half added time as Gaye, who plays for German fourth division club RW Koblenz, brilliantly saved a Seifeddine Jaziri penalty
  • Mali topped the final standings on goal difference from Gambia after a 2-0 win over already-eliminated Mauritania in Douala and face Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday in Limbe

Limbe, Cameroon 

