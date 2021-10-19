Sancho a victim of Solskjaer's struggle to strike the right balance

Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood celebrates with teammate Jadon Sancho

Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood (left) celebrates with teammate Jadon Sancho scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England on October 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The scrutiny on Solskjaer is increasing ahead of Atalanta's visit to Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday with progress to the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition far from certain
  • United spent £73 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in July and followed that with the impressive capture of four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane from Real Madrid
  • After the club spent nearly two years pursuing his signature, it has taken barely two months for Sancho's role in the team to be questioned

Manchester

