Victor Wanyama not in my plans, says Harambee Stars coach Mulee

Victor Wanyama

CF Montreal Impact's Victor Wanyama (right) celebrates his goal during their MLS League match against New York Red Bulls at Saputo Stadium on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, national team coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee officially stripped Wanyama of the armband announcing Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga as his new captain
  • Mulee was full of praise for Odada after his impressive debut against Uganda perhaps hinting  he had found Wanyama's replacement
  • A visibly angry Mulee didn't mince his words while addressing Wanyam's absence for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Uganda

Victor Wanyama's time at Harambee Stars could well be over going by the recent selection at the national team.

