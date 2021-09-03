Victor Wanyama not in my plans, says Harambee Stars coach Mulee

Victor Wanyama's time at Harambee Stars could well be over going by the recent selection at the national team.

On Thursday, national team coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee officially stripped Wanyama of the armband announcing Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga as his new captain.

Interestingly, Wanyama was overlooked for the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda that ended in a 0-0 draw on Thursday. Serbia-based Richard Odada and Duncan Otieno were the defensive midfielders called up by Mulee.

And on Thursday, Mulee was full of praise for Odada after his impressive debut against Uganda perhaps hinting he had found Wanyama's replacement.

"I'm not happy with the result, we played well but missed our chances. A young Odada did well and I think our midfield is now sorted. We are yet to blend through our passes and that worked against us," said Mulee post-match of the Red Star Belgrade midfielder.

Since Mulee was appointed Harambee Stars coach in October last year, Wanyama has been left out on a number of occasions. Mulee has led Kenya to 1-1 draw at home against Comoros Island on November 11 before losing 2-1 to the same opponents on November 15 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Under Mulee, Kenya also drew 1-1 with Egypt at home on March 25 this year before beating Togo 2-1 away on March 29, also in Afcon qualifiers. He has also been in charge of a series of friendly matches.

A visibly angry Mulee didn't mince his words while addressing Wanyam's absence for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

"I think your last question doesn't make sense, Mugubi is not in the team then why talk about Mugubi?" replied an exasperated Mulee when asked if Olunga is the new Stars captain.

"When I took over, against Comoros and Togo, Wanyama was not in the team that is when I decided there must be a change of guard. Olunga is officially the team captain," asserted Mulee in a harsh tone.