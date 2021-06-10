Franck Fife | AFP

Football

Prime

It’s time to go gaga as Euro 2020 bonanza kicks off in Eternal City

By  ALLAN BULUKU

What you need to know:

  • A stellar cast of players will be chasing continental honours in a four-week festival of football that gets under way in the Eternal City at 10pm Friday night
  • For the pragmatists, the title will be won by the team that has the best base, in defence and midfield, from which to stage the quick counter-attacks that are crucial in the European game
  • On the bench, it will be a battle of wits between some of the finest tacticians in the world



The red-letter date circled on the calendar is finally here.

