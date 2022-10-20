It's a miracle I'm alive, says Gor treasurer Odhiambo after accident

Gor Mahia treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo is recuperating at Nairobi Hospital after she was involved in a grisly road accident in Kaplong, Bomet County on Thursday.

Odhiambo suffered multiple injuries in the accident at Kaplong Trading Centre while she driving to her home in Homa Bay. She was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Odhiambo told Nation Sport that he car she was driving collided head-on with a lorry.

She was then rushed to a clinic in Kaplong before being rushed to Nairobi in an ambulance.

"My right leg is fractured. I can't feel my left leg too. Being alive is a miracle because this was a very bad accident," Odhiambo said.

"I would like to thank everyone who has spared time to wish me well. I thank God for coming out of this alive," she added.

Former Gor Mahia Organising Secretary Judith Anyango, who paid Odhiambo a visit at the hospital, told Nation Sport that the treasurer is in stable condition.

"She is still in the casualty ward. She has also suffered multiple injuries on her right leg," said Anyango.

Odhiambo is among the four elected members of Gor Mahia Executive Committee.