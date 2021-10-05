Italy, Spain renew rivalry in Nations League semis

Italy's midfielder Jorginho celebrates with teammates

Italy's midfielder Jorginho (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring in a penalty shootout and winning their UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match against Spain at Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Carl Recine | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Spain finished on the losing side back in July's European Championship semi-final as the Azzurri prevailed on penalties and went on to win the tournament
  • The only different face from the Euro crowd was supposed to be in-form Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who on Sunday scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions
  • Enrique was lauded by the Italians after he heaped praise on them despite what must have been a painful defeat at Wembley, and he continued his charm offensive ahead of what promises to be a worthy opener to the Final Four

Milan

