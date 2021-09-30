Italy's Inter reports record losses in 2020-21

Rome

Italy's Inter Milan reported Thursday a record loss in the 2020-21 financial year of 245.6 million euros as it paid the price for shut stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss, some $285 million, was the highest ever for a Serie A club, according to Calcio e Finanza, a specialist sport and finance website.

The club, owned by Chinese retailer Suning Holdings Group, blamed the "extraordinary context characterized by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic" including "the closure of stadiums" for the significant losses, despite revenue of 364.7 million euros.