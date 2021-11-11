Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come calling

Jorginho

Russian referee Sergei Karasev gives a red card to Italy's defender Leonardo Bonucci (rear right) as Italy's midfielder Jorginho argues during their Uefa Nations League semi-final match against Spain at the San Siro (Giuseppe-Meazza) stadium in Milan, on October 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Roberto Mancini took control of the Azzurri in the toxic aftermath of their failure to make the last World Cup in Russia, the first time they had missed out on a place in six decades, and is well aware of the significance of making it this time round.

Milan, Italy

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.