Italy 'dominated' England in Euro 2020 final, says Mancini

Roberto Mancini

Italy's coach Roberto Mancini walks off the pitch after Ithey won their UEFA EURO 2020 final match against England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It went to a shoot-out, with Gianluigi Donnarumma making two decisive saves after Marcus Rashford hit the woodwork.
  • Italy won the title for the second time after 1968.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gor Mahia ace Muguna signs for Tanzania's Azam

  2. Relegation worries for Western Stima, Vihiga United

  3. Last batch of Kenya Lionesses leave for Japan

  4. Vihiga Queens eye spot in inaugural women's Caf Champs League

  5. Messi dedicates Copa title to family, country and Maradona

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.