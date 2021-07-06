Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final

Italy's midfielder Jorginho (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring in a penalty shootout and winning their UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match against Spain at Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Carl Recine | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Italy, chasing a first European title since 1968, won 4-2 in the shoot-out though to secure a place in Sunday's final against either England or Denmark, who play on Wednesday, in London.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.