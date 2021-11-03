It's Olunga v Bounedjah as Al Duhail, Al Sadd face-off

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga celebrates after scoring during their Qatar Stars League match against Qatar SC at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Week nine fixtures will pave way for the international break where Olunga will seek to redeem himself against Uganda and Rwanda after firing blanks against Mali last month in the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

All eyes will be on Kenya's Michael Olunga and Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah as Al Duhail host leaders Al Sadd in a top-of-the-table Qatar Stars League match on Wednesday.

