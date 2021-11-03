It's Olunga v Bounedjah as Al Duhail, Al Sadd face-off

All eyes will be on Kenya's Michael Olunga and Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah as Al Duhail host leaders Al Sadd in a top-of-the-table Qatar Stars League match on Wednesday.

Forwards Olunga and Bounedjah turn out for Al Duhail and Al Sadd respectively.

They are jointly on top of the scoring chart with 10 goals each. Bounedjah emerged the top scorer with 21 goals last season which Olunga joined midway after leaving Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol in January.

Related Michael Olunga scores as Al Duhail down Qatar SC Football

Kenyan captain Olunga scored six goals in Qatar Stars League last season, meaning has already netted four more this season.

Al Duhail coach Luis Castro has said they want to score full points "but the league will not end after this match."

"The journey is still long. The Al Sadd match is very important, but it is not decisive. If we win, we will equal points and if we lose, the league is still young. A draw is a bad result for both teams," the Portuguese told Al Duhail's website.

"I must work to achieve victories. I have seen teams that win the league in the last round and there are others who managed to score in the last seconds of the matches. We must focus. If we lose, it will not make me go home and stop training."

Castro admitted that there is defensive work to be done and that Al Duhail will work to close the spaces in their area.

Al Duhail defender Bassam Al Rawi said that his side is ready for Al Sadd "in order to achieve a result that satisfies us."

“Everyone wants to collect the three points from the match and everyone is working towards that. And that makes us more focused on the field."

“I play alongside Toby Alderweireld, who is an experienced player. We gain from him and learn from him from one match to the next. We got along quickly and reached a good level of understanding. The attack of Al Sadd and Al Duhail is difficult to stop. God willing, we will achieve the result we want.”

Defending champions Al Sadd top the 12-team league on 24 points followed by Al Duhail (21).

Al Sadd head coach Xavi Hernandez, who has been linked to Spanish giants FC Barcelona, said: "It's an important game for us against Al Duhail. We want to win and extend the lead."