It's a wrap! Cameroon delivers eventful Cup of Nations

In Yaounde

The 33rd edition of Africa’s biggest and most prestigious football competition finally came to an end here in Cameroon Sunday night.

Senegal won their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy, as Egypt failed in a record-extending eighth title. The Lions of Teranga triumphed 4-2 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 stalemate after 120 absorbing minutes.

And it was a long night for Senegalese fans here in the capital of Cameroon. Many of them who did not go to the Olembe Stadium where the final match was played went haywire after Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty kick.

Senegalese fans in the Yaounde six municipality were in the streets waving flags and singing what could be understood to be songs of victory, then gathered in groups where they imbibed in drinks as they recounted the match.

Many Senegalese operate provision stores in the Yaounde six municipality. A day after the victory, most of the stores remained locked.

“I went to buy bread from the store which is owned and operated by my Senegalese neighbor on Monday morning but it was locked. I understand because the mood in which they were following the Afcon victory was indicative of a long night,” said Cyprian Orock, a resident of Yaounde six.

Liverpool striker Mane scored the winning penalty when he fired close to the right angle from the spot to give his side the much needed victory.

Mane would have scored during regular time, but Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal save his first half spot kick.

Egypt were banking on Mane’s Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah to win their eighth title, but Salah , who is usually fifth penalty taker for the Pharaohs, did not get the chance as two of his teammates had already failed to convert their penalties.

Senegal were playing their third final after losing to Cameroon in 2002 and Algeria in 2019.

They had already-made green T-shirts written: “Africa Champions 2022”, which the staff and players immediately adorned when they were declared winners.

Besides scoring the winning penalty, Mane was crowned the best player of the tournament, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was awarded the golden glove.

Like the ready-made T-shirts, the Olembe Stadium technicians had also prepared music from legendary Senegalese musician, Youssou Ndour, which the players and coaching staff enjoyed as captain Kalidou Koulibaly lifted the trophy after receiving from long-serving Cameroonian president Paul Biya.

The joy of the players was later be extended into the conference room where coach Aliou Cissé sat for a post-match press conference.

Cissé had not finished fielding questions when a group of players stormed the hall, singing and sprinkling water on their former skipper.

“Winning the trophy in the land of football like Cameroon is very symbolic and defeating seven time champions Egypt is also another symbol,” Cisse said before the press conference was cut short by his players.

The return of the team to Dakar Monday will likely be a great event in the West African country, with President Macky Sall cancelling a state visit to Comoros to come and receive the team.