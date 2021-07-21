Isuza's late strike helps Wazito beat Homeboyz

Elli Asieche

Wazito FC's Elli Asieche (right) leaves Kakamega Homeboyz's Shami Mwinyi for dead during their FKF Premier league match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showground on July 21, 2021. Wazito won 1-0.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Taking the resultant kick, Kevin Kimani floated a well weighted cross that was firmly connected home by Wyvonne Isuza, who scored his third goal of the season past goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi.
  • “This is the sweetest goal I have scored this season and I’m so happy because it is a hard fought team effort," said an elated Isuza.

Wazito FC left it late to silence Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in a tough FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Wednesday.

In the headlines

