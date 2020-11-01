Israel Scud edge Indomitable FC in Chris Onguso tourney

Israel Scud FC beat Indomitable FC 2-0 during the opening match of the 10th edition of Chris Onguso annual football tournament that started at the Chavavo Secondary School in Vihiga County on Saturday.

Charles Shuma gave Israel Scud FC an early lead after capitalizing on an error from Indomitable FC keeper to give his side the lead. Scud missed a host of chances in the first half with Indomitable FC struggling to create much. The tempo in the second half increased with Indomitable FC fighting to get a goal.

At the hour mark, Israel Scud FC got its second goal after Sadique Ayuu fired in a well taken shot.

The home team did not lose hope as it continued to fight for a way back into the match during the final 30 minutes of the match but with little success. Of the 48 teams taking part in the event, eight are women's clubs that are debuting in the competition.

Onguso, Chief Inspector of Police attached to State House, is using the competition to give back to the youth from his community and keep them engaged.

The inaugural match was played at Chavavo Secondary School in Mungoma, Vihiga County, its traditional venue since 2011 with gaming firm, Betika, coming on board as its sponsor for the first time in 10 years.