Ex-FKF official wants government to tighten noose on Mwendwa

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa during the unveiling of the national team's new partner on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Isaac Macharia, who failed to capture the Nairobi National Executive Committee member seat in last elections, says he is shocked by emerging reports that Mwendwa is protesting against the government audit directive yet it’s the same government that supports the federation
  • Amina has directed the Sports Registrar to conduct an audit on the federation and give a report within two weeks
  • Macharia, a former ex-officio member of FKF Aberdares branch, wants Mwendwa to explain to Kenyans his claim that the country lacks quality players to make a mark on the international scene

Pressure continues to mount on Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa following alleged misappropriation of funds.

