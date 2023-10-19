Invest in grassroot football, Namwamba urges corporates

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has challenged corporate bodies to come on board and support grassroots teams as part of developing football in the lower levels.

Namwamba said grassroots teams play a crucial role in talent identification, growth and nurturing of players thus they have to be sufficiently aided financially to help in talent flow to the top leagues.

"In order to get sports to the highest level, I’m inviting corporate sponsors to get on board and assist the Ministry in its efforts of developing sport,” said Namwamba.

He was speaking on Wednesday when he graced the launch of sponsorship of six grassroots teams at Muhuri Muchiri Stadium in Kasarani. SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri who is also the Kasarani MP attended the event.

The six teams Victors Faith FC, Mwiki United, Ruai United, Kasarani Football Club, Maaji

Mazuri FC and Ruai Starlets received a total of Sh5 million courtesy of SportPesa sponsorship.

They also received a donation of brand new home and away club kits. They are among the 43 other teams who have been supported by the SportPesa under the company’s social responsibility arm.

"The teams have been sponsored to a tune of Sh5 million that will go a long way in catering for the teams' needs. I know with this kind of support the teams represented here will reach the national leagues and the Kenya Premier League,” added Namwamba.