International Timothy Otieno returns to the FKF-PL

Harambee Stars striker Timothy Otieno has joined Sofapaka.

Otieno joined the 2009 league champions from Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars, where he terminated his contract.

"He (Timothy) is a very good striker and we are delighted to have him with us. He comes on board with a lot of experience having turned out for Harambee Stars and a stint with Napsa Stats in the Zambia top flight league. I believe he will bolster our attacking options upfront," said Sofapaka's coach Ken Odhiambo to the club's media team.

Otieno was the 2019/20 FKF-PL top scorer with 14 goals turning out for Tusker.

At the same time, the club has parted ways with captain Elli Asieche upon his request.

"Asieche who was appointed captain at the beginning of this season requested to leave the club on Monday and the club has granted him his wish. We as a club wish you well. All the best," said Sofapaka on its official website.

During Asieche's eight years stint at Sofapaka, the club won four trophies; Gotv Shield Cup, DSTV Super Cup and two Charity cups.



