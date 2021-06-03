Ex-Italy international takes over from Conte at Inter Milan

Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi

In this file photo taken on October 04, 2020, Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte (centre) congratulates Lazio's Italian coach Simone Inzaghi (right) at the end of their Serie A at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Serie A champions Inter Milan have named Simone Inzaghi as their new coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, the club announced on June 03, 2021.


Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Former Lazio boss and Italy international Inzaghi, 45, has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro
  • Inzaghi, the younger brother of former Juventus and AC Milan striker Filippo, left Lazio last week after a five-year spell in charge
  • Conte led Inter to their 19th Italian league title, and first since Jose Mourinho's treble-winning side in 2010

Rome

