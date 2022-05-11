Inter Milan outlast Juventus after extra time to win Italian Cup
Rome, Italy
Inter Milan won the Italian Cup on Wednesday after coming from behind to beat Juventus 4-2 after extra time at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
A controversial Hakan Calhanoglu penalty allowed Inter to take the match beyond normal time after goals from Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic had put Juve ahead.
Ivan Perisic then struck twice in the first half of extra time to secure Inter's eighth cup triumph.