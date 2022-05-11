Inter Milan outlast Juventus after extra time to win Italian Cup

Inter Milan's Argentine forward Joaquin Correa (centre) and teammates celebrate winning the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) final match against Juventus on May 11, 2022 at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

Photo credit: Isabella Bonotto | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A controversial Hakan Calhanoglu penalty allowed Inter to take the match beyond normal time after goals from Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic had put Juve ahead.
  • Ivan Perisic then struck twice in the first half of extra time to secure Inter's eighth cup triumph.

Rome, Italy

Inter Milan won the Italian Cup on Wednesday after coming from behind to beat Juventus 4-2 after extra time at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

A controversial Hakan Calhanoglu penalty allowed Inter to take the match beyond normal time after goals from Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic had put Juve ahead.

Ivan Perisic then struck twice in the first half of extra time to secure Inter's eighth cup triumph.

