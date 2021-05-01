Inter Milan sink Crotone to put one hand on Serie A trophy

Inter Milan's danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (unseen) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Italian Serie A match against Crotone at the Ezio Scida Stadium in Crotone on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Giovanni Isolino | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Antonio Conte's side are 14 points ahead of second-placed Atalanta and can claim their first Scudetto since 2010 with four games to go if the Bergamo side fail to win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Milan, Italy

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.