Inter Miami in talks over Messi move

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Spanish League match against Getafe at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Inter co-owner Beckham meanwhile said in February the club was working to entice star players of the calibre of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.
  • "We always want to bring in great players," Beckham said.
  • "Miami is a great pull for anyone and those kinds of players (Messi and Ronaldo) are the kind we aspire to bring here."

Los Angeles, United States 

