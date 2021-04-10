Injury-hit Bayern Munich held by Union Berlin as PSG loom

Bayern Munich's players react after Union Berlin equalised during their German first division Bundesliga match in Munich, southern Germany, on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Andreas Gebert | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The club world champions have nine players sidelined, including injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry, who is quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.
  • The home draw trims Bayern's lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to five points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, who romped to a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen.

