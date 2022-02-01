Injury-hit Bandari face struggling champions Tusker

Joseph Waithira

Sofapaka's Joseph Waithira (left) challenges Bandari's Felly Mulumba during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Taita Taveta County on January 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In their last league match held on January 24 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed Vihiga.
  • Last Friday, Tusker beat Kibera United 3-1 in a friendly match held at Ruaraka grounds.

Despite missing five key players, Bandari FC coach Andre Cassa Mbungo is confident that his side will put up a good fight against the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Tusker on Wednesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.