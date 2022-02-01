Injury-hit Bandari face struggling champions Tusker

Despite missing five key players, Bandari FC coach Andre Cassa Mbungo is confident that his side will put up a good fight against the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Tusker on Wednesday.

The mid-week league match, which is the first meeting between the two sides this season, will take place at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi from 3pm.

Bandari are seventh on the log with 25 points from 15 matches, while Tusker who have played 14 matches, are 10th with 20 points.

Kakamega Homeboyz are at the helm of the 18-team league with 33 points from 16 matches. The Dockers go into the match on a poor run of form – having not tasted victory in their last four matches.

After losing 1-0 to Wazito at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on January 20, Bandari drew 1-1 with the 2019 National Super League (NSL) champions in a return leg held four days later in Nairobi.

Previously, the Mombasa-based side drew 1-1 and 0-0 with Vihiga Bullets and Kenya Police respectively.

Coach Mbungo expects his side to give Tusker a run for their money, despite the absence of forwards Umaru Kasumba and Johanna Mwita and midfielders Fraji Ominde, Wyvonne Isuza and Keegan Ndemi.

The first-team players are sidelined with various injuries.

“We still expect a good match despite their absence,” said Mbungo, whose side emerged 2-1 winners in the two teams’ last meeting held August last year.

In the other previous four meetings, two have gone in Tusker’s favour, Bandari won one, while the other ended in a barren draw.

Bandari beat NSL side Mombasa Elite 2-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club last Saturday in a friendly tie.

Tusker’s goalkeeper Patrick Matasi said with calm and focus, they will register positive results against the Dockers.

“We have come from a win and a draw then the break which I believe is enough time for the team to prepare well. We have to be together as a team and focus a lot on getting good results,” said Matasi.

In their last league match held on January 24 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed Vihiga.

Last Friday, Tusker beat Kibera United 3-1 in a friendly match held at Ruaraka grounds.