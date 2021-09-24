Injured Messi to miss out for PSG again

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during their Uefa Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge  at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, on September 15, 2021.
 

Photo credit: John Thys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG said Messi had started running again and that a new update would come on Sunday, raising hope that he will be able to return for the Champions League clash against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday
  • Messi has made just three appearances for his new club since arriving from Barcelona in early August, and has completed 90 minutes just once, at Club Brugge in the Champions League

Paris

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.