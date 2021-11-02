Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (left) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar react during their French L1 match against LOSC Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG will also be missing influential midfielder Marco Verratti -- who has a hip injury -- but welcome back French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe into the squad after missing the game with Lille.
  • PSG top their Champions League group after three matches with seven points.
  • Last season's beaten finalists Manchester City are a point behind whilst Leipzig are yet to get off the mark after three defeats.

Leipzig, Germany 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.