Iniesta has 'big goals' after extending Vissel Kobe stay

This handout picture released from Japanese professional football club Vissel Kobe on May 11, 2021 shows Vissel Kobe player Andres Iniesta speaking at a press conference in Tokyo.


Photo credit: Pool | Vissel Kobe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The former Barcelona maestro, who has battled back to action after a serious thigh injury, inked the two-year deal on Tuesday, his 37th birthday.

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kariobangi Sharks edge Homeboyz as FKFPL returns

  2. Fifa give France star green light for Spain switch

  3. Manchester City now plan sustained success

  4. Ferguson 'grateful' for extra years after brain haemorrhage

  5. Atletico Madrid closing in on La Liga title

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.