India's Chhetri passes Messi in international goals

India's Sunil Chhetri (centre) attempts to get past Kenya's Joackins Atudo (right) and Dennis Odhaimbo (left) during their Hero Intercontinental Cup match at Mumbai Football Arena on June 4, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel lauded the captain for leading from the front.
  • "Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals," Patel wrote on Twitter.

New Delhi

