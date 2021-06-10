Immobile looks to bury demons as Italy tackle Turkey

Italy's forward Ciro Immobile (right) and teammate Lorenzo Insigne tap hands as Immobile leaves the pitch to be substituted on June 04, 2021 during the international friendly match against the Czech Republic at the Renato-Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, in preperation for the Uefa European Championships.
 

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Roberto Mancini's resurgent four-time world champions are being touted as possible dark horses after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup
  • Despite a club-record 150 goals in five seasons for Lazio, Immobile has been unable to shake off the tag of being unable to score when it matters
  • Success has been slow coming on the national team since Immobile made his debut in 2014

Rome

