Ikuu Spider edge Al Azizia to lift Eastern region Tujiamini Cheza Dimba title

Newly assembled Ikuu Spider FC beat fancied Eastern regional league outfit Al Azizia FC 5-4 on post-match penalties, to lift the Eastern region Tujiamini Cheza Dimba football tournament at Kinoru Stadium Sunday.

The team made up of mainly miraa pickers from Kanuni village, Igembe South, held the dominant hosts to a barren draw in regular time, before turning tables on them during penalty shootouts.

The visitors also walked away with a Sh250,000 three-year annual sponsorship and playing kits and will represent the Eastern region in the national event in December.

Buoyed by their enthusiastic fans, Al Azizia dominated most of the match and piled pressure on their opponents, pinning them inside their half for most of the match.

However, the usually lethal attack trio Juma Sudi, Fred Murithi and Edu Oyoo were unsuccessful in finishing.

Keeper Dickson Gachanja was Spider’s hero after he saved a penalty kick before defender Ibrahim Mohammed sealed the memorable win that left Al Azizia fans crestfallen.

The former Ulinzi Stars trainee who maintained clean sheets throughout the tournament frustrated attacks from the sleek flowing Al Azizia forward, to force the penalty shootout.

Ikuu Spider FC captain Ken Murithi hailed the win, saying it would propel them to register for local leagues.

“It is by God’s grace that we have even participated in this tournament because many organisers do not consider unknown teams at the grassroots. We only participate in tournaments organised by politicians,” he revealed.

Kanuni MCA Josphat Mugambi who was among the travelling fans urged other event sponsors to consider grassroots soccer, saying there was a lot of talent that went to waste.

“The only problem we have is sponsorship, we have enough talent to play in any league in this country including KPL. We have many youths who are engaging in soccer despite the challenges they face,” he said.

Coach Elijah Maore vowed to embark on regular training aiming to one day play in the National Super League.

“This win will go a long way in facilitating our match fixtures in competitions moving forward," said Maore.

The tournament pitted six teams from Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Machakos counties.