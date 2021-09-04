Iheanacho stars as Nigeria make winning start in World Cup qualifying

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (left) congratulates Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho (left) at the end of the game during their English Premier League match against Sheffield United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Both goals in the Nigerian economic capital were set up by another English Premier League star, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi
  • Germany-born Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr insists all three rivals are "tricky opponents who we have got to be at our best against"
  • South Africa drew 0-0 away to Zimbabwe in a scrappy Group "G" match that marked the debut of Belgian Hugo Broos as coach of underperforming Bafana Bafana 


Johannesburg

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.