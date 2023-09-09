ICT CS Owalo meets Gor Mahia legends again, donates Sh1.5mn

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Saturday said the plight of former footballers should not be ignored because they laid a firm foundation for the current generation.

He was speaking when he hosted Gor Mahia legends for a luncheon at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

“You guys brought joy to our lives during your playing days. I don’t want us as Gor Mahia fans to watch you live in distress in retirement. We must see to it that you live a decent life by engaging in income generating activities,” said Owalo.



"I have reached out to KBC to come up with a Gor Mahia Hall of Fame and that is work in progress. So far some of the legends have already been appearing at KBC for recording purposes," said Owalo.

During the luncheon, the CS donated Sh1 million as capital to the Gor Mahia Legends Welfare Sustainability Fund. The money will be used by group to start income generating activities to uplift their livelihood.

“We have to find ways the legends can eke a respectable source of livelihood and that is why we must support this welfare sustainability fund,” added Owalo.

The CS also gave the legends Sh500,000 as transport allowance to travel back home. He handed the Sh1 million cheque and cash to the chairman of the welfare, Austin "Makamu" Oduor.

Among the legends present were Nahashon Lule, Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo, Tobias"Juakali" Ochola, Mike Otieno, Bobby Ogolla, David Ochieng’ Kamoga , Maurice Ouma, Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno, Julius Owino, Peter Mwololo, Victor Onyango, Josiah Ougo, Mike Gizagi, Nick Agura and Martin Ochieng’ Oswayo.

Oduor thanked the CS for his support and commended his colleagues for coming together to form the welfare which is now three years old.

“The CS has really supported us and we really appreciate his kind gesture. The income generating activities will uplift us but we will only succeed if we walk this journey together,” said Oduor.