ICT CS Owalo hosts Shabana ahead of crunch AFC Leopards match

Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Friday rallied Shabana players to put behind their poor start to the season and beat AFC Leopards when the two sides meet in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Sunday.

The game between the two giants will be played at the 10,000-seater Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks.

He challenged Shabana, who are yet to win a game this season, to finish among the top teams in the league this season and pick their first win on Sunday.

Shabana, who have only two points in the league in four outings, are under pressure to beat Leopards who have equally been struggling.

The CS, a diehard Gor Mahia fan, has sided with Shabana ahead of their contest against K'Ogalo's eternal rivals and awarded the Kisii-based side Sh500,000 token after hosting the team for a luncheon in a Nairobi hotel.

“You must win Sunday’s match for all the good reasons. As a motivation ahead of Sunday's match, I have Sh300,000 for players as match winning bonuses and Sh200,000 for Shabana legends. You must go back to Kisii with three points,” said Owalo.

The CS also donated 40 sets of tracksuits in an event attended by Shabana legends led by Henry Motego.

“Shabana is part of Kenyan football history and the future of Kenyan football lies in the community clubs from a historical perspective. It was not easy to get a point at Gusii in those days when Shabana was doing well. Don’t just be participants in the league but you must fight to be among the top teams this season,” said Owalo.

Owalo promised to cooperate with the professionals and the Gusii political leaders so that they can pull together and support the club while also sourcing for another sponsor for the club.

Shabana is currently sponsored by gaming firm BangBet.