ICT CS Owalo donates kits, cash to Muhoroni Youth

Muhoroni Youth on Thursday received 40 tracksuits for players and the technical bench from ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

"While we extend our support to various teams, let's not forget Muhoroni Youth, representing the Nyanza region in the Kenyan Premier League," Owalo said during a short event at Muhoroni Stadium.

Accompanied by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, Owalo emphasised the significance of treating football as a profession deserving of support.

"Football today is a substantial business, much like any other profession. I encourage you to take football seriously because it can be a source of livelihood," Owalo added, underscoring the potential for players to make a living from the sport.

Moses Adagala, the chairman of Muhoroni Youth, said the gesture will positively impact on the team's morale.

"We have notched up three victories, thanks to the motivation from the support we are receiving. With this backing, we are confident of securing a top position in the league," remarked Moses Adagala.

In addition to the tracksuits, the team received Sh700,000. Tom Ojienda contributed Sh200,000, while Eliud Owalo donated Sh500,000.