Ibra speaks after making winning Sweden return, Germany stage rights protest

Sweden's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right) attempts to go past Georgia's defender Guram Kashia (left) and Georgia's defender Grigol Chabradze (centre) during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match in Solna, near Stockholm on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Janerik Henriksson | AFP

By  AFP

  • Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson's 35th-minute winner in the 1-0 win over Georgia at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016.
  • The AC Milan forward had to hold back the tears as he spoke to reporters on Monday about his international comeback, and he was in good spirits after a win that puts Sweden top of Group B.

  • Sweden lead their group two points ahead of Greece and Spain, who played out a surprising 1-1 draw in Granada.

  • Alvaro Morata opened the scoring with a superb control and finish from Koke's clipped pass in the 33rd minute.

