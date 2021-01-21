I am not racist, says City Stars coach Alagic

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic has strongly denied claims that he made racial remarks against a Vihiga United player in their 1-1 draw in a BetKing Premier League contest on December 23, 2020 at Utalii grounds.

The club management has also independently done its investigations with the help of the match report and has found no evidence to link the 43-year-old Bosnian tactician to any racial remarks.

It was alleged that the coach had referred to the Viihiga player as a monkey, an issue that almost made the match to be abandoned had match officials not prevailed upon Vihiga players and technical bench.

"The Football Kenya Federation has since shared with Nairobi City Stars what was captured on match reports by the match officials on the day. The reports confirm no racial slur was overheard.

"We have come to understand that those that came up with the unfortunate allegations never formally reported it to authorities," said a statement from the club.

Alagic revealed that he was taken a back by the allegations, insisting he was innocent even though at the end of the first half, he was furious with the match officials over decisions he felt were biased against his team.

"When I heard about the allegations, my initial reaction was absolute shock. I did not have communications with the opposition, and I certainly didn’t say what I am alleged to have said. The fact that anyone has even suggested that these words could come from my mouth is hurtful, disrespectful, and a complete lie," he said.

"I cannot shake how disgusted I am that someone would come up with sickening lies and attach it to my name. Making such comments affects my career, my club, and my family.

"Racism is the lowest of the low. Having seen racism destroy my country and led to war when I was younger, I detest it and stand against it. It should be taken with utmost seriousness," he added.

By the time 2019/20 season was ended due to coronavirus pandemic, City Stars were patched at the helm of the 19-team National Super League log with 64 points from 28 rounds of play with a 10-point gap over Bidco, who were also promoted to the top tier league.

He joined the club in July 2019 and extended his contract with 'Simba wa Nairobi' until the end of this season.

After 10 rounds of matches, Nairobi City Stars are seventh on the BPL log with eight points. Their next league assignment is away to 2009 champions Sofapaka at Wundanyi Stadium on January 23.

