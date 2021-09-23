I'm coming home, Aussems assures 'Ingwe' faithful

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

AFC Leopards fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems on Thursday announced that he will be returning to the club next week.

