Hussein Mohamed calls for integrity in football management

Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohamed has stressed the importance of integrity and accountability among administrators in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

He spoke to Nation Sport at the sidelines of a Kenya Police FC stakeholders’ dinner at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday night hosted by Douglas Kanja, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kenya Police Service.

Close to Sh13 million was raised at the event attended by among others, the football club's partners Betika, Flight 748, Equity Bank, Co-operative Bank, and DTB Bank and representatives of the Nairobi business community.

Related All set for Ligi Ndogo East Africa tournament Football

Others present were Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and senior police officers led by Kanja’s predecessor Edward Mbugua, plus regional police bosses including Adamson Bungei.

“Sports is an integral part of the Police foundation,” said Kanja.

“The General Service Unit (GSU) department has a volleyball team which is among the best on the continent. You should know that some of the best athletes in the country are police officers."

“We now have a strong football team consisting mainly of national team players. We finished the league in seventh and third positions in the past two seasons. With this support, I assure you, we are going for the league title this season,” declared Kanja.

Mohamed meanwhile addressed some of the challenges in the league, including lack of sponsors, delays in payments to referees and players which led to the expulsion of Gor Mahia from competing in the Caf Champions League.

“This event is important because we have to help our youth to play football professionally and earn from the game. Looking forward, we have to seek ways to ensure our league is as competitive and lucrative with the best on the continent. For that to happen, there is a need to not only bring in more partners, but also call for transparency,” observed Mohamed.

Passaris indicated the Parliament’s approval to establish a national dialogue committee aimed at addressing the areas of interest in the country will reduce "pressure" on the Police and offer them a chance to play more football.

“Ultimately, I’d wish for more opportunities where the police will engage more with the public to enable us to build trust in each other,” she observed.

Following the acquisitions of Kenyan midfielders Kenneth Muguna and Tyson Otieno alongside South Sudan centre back Rashid Toha, Police FC, coached by ex-international Francis Baraza, boast one of the most talented outfit in the top-flight which also includes goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, defender Musa Mohammed and striker Elvis Rupia.