Hungry Leopards maul Kenya Police at Nyayo

AFC Leopards produced one of their finest performances of the season to see off Kenya Police 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Forward Victor Omune put Leopards ahead in the 22nd minute after shooting past Police custodian John Ochieng' from youngster Lewis Bandi's cross.

New Ingwe captain Eugene Mukangula added the second for the Big Cats when he capitalised on a goal-mouth melee to force a ferocious shot inside the net in the 44th minute.

Striker Johnmark Makwatta then added the third through an acrobatic kick inside the box from Cliff Nyakeya's cross to put the game beyond Kenya Police reach.

Elsewhere, Kariobangi Sharks bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Bidco United at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Erick Mmata was the hero for Sharks, who had not won in their last five matches, as he struck in the 13th and 83rd minutes. Bidco’s consolation goal in the 65th minute resulted from a mix-up between Sharks keeper Brandon Obiero and his defender Tom Teka.

Sharks are seventh with 37 points, while Bidco 13th with 28 points.

Posta Rangers saw off relegation bound Mathare United by the same score line at Thika Stadium in Kiambu, while Nzoia Sugar and Vihiga Bullets battled to a barren draw. Ten-man FC Talanta also held to a barren draw former champions Sofapaka at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

At Thika Stadium, Posta forward Timothy Otieno struck in the 54th and 56 minutes to reduce Austin Ochieng's first-half strike to a consolation goal for Mathare. Posta are fifth on 38 points, while Mathre remained rock-bottom with a partly 11 points from 24 matches.

Leopards' win ended their four match winless streak as they last bagged maximum points in the league in their 3-1 win over Posta Rangers on February 13 at the same venue.

AFC Leopards' Cliff Nyakeya (left) vies for the ball with Kenya Police's Duncan Otieno (right) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The two teams had played out a 1-1 draw at the same venue before the league took a break 14 days ago.

Despite the win, the 13 time league champions are still 10th, but with 31 points from 23 matches and with a game in hand.

Kenya Police on the other hand have dropped to 12th on the log with 28 points, despite making the biggest signings in the league during the January transfer window.

it was a cagey affair in the first quarter of the game with most of the ball possession concentrated in the midfield, with no serious goal attempt from either side.

Ingwe would have gone ahead in the 17th minute had an unmarked Nyakeya easily tapped in Peter Thiong'o's cross in front of goal, but he opted for a shot which went out for a goal kick.

AFC Leopards fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kenya Police on April 3, 2022 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Five minutes later, Bandi went past Duncan Otieno on the left flank then raced inside the box and planted a low cross which was connected well by Omune into the net for Ingwe's opening goal.

The lead woke up Kenya Police, who immediately launched a counter attack, but Miheso's shot lacked enough power to trouble Lewis Opiyo in the Ingwe goal.

At the half hour mark, Mukangula received the first booking of the game after fouling the speeding Lesley Otieno.

Ingwe continued to assert their dominance and Mukangula squandered a clear cut chance in the 37th minute after capitalising on defensive error, but shot in the waiting hands of Job Ochieng.

Kenya Police coach Sammy Omollo (right) and AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems (left) follow proceedings during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The second goal for Leopards came after some good build up from Omune and Nyakeya inside the box, before the ball fell for Mukangula who fired home with only a minute to the end of the first half.

Just a minute into the second half, Makwatta should have made it 3-0, but his effort hit the post for a goal kick with Ochieng already beaten.

In the 50th minute, Leopards were forced to substitute Mukangula due to an injury and Josephat Lopaga was slotted in his place.

Police coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo also withdrew Cliftone Miheso for Clinton Kinanga to add power upfront.

In the 57th minute, Nyakeya dribbled past Lesley Otieno then crossed to Makwatta, whose acrobatic kick went straight into the net.

Nyakeya and Makwatta terrorised the Kenya Police back-line of David 'Messi' Owino, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohamed and Otieno.