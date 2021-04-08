Hungry-for-play-time Raila has no regrets dumping Gor

Migori Youth striker Dickson “Agwambo” Raila says he doesn’t regret leaving Gor Mahia after failing to get a single league game to his name.

The 19-year-old striker signed a three-year contract with K’Ogalo in July last year after moving from second division side Masawa FC of Kisumu but never featured for the club in the league.

He decided to leave the club and look for playing time.

He was initially destined for Mwatate United last month before Migori Youth acquired his services.

The striker said the changes in the coaching department at K’Ogalo dimmed any chances of him playing for the 19-time champions.

During his short stint with K’Ogalo, Raila worked with coaches, British Steven Polack, Brazilian Roberto Oliviera and Portuguese Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Confidence

“I had a lot of confidence after joining Gor Mahia from Masawa FC where I was the leading goal scorer with 18 goals. I had foreseen a bright future but things turned out against me after Polack and Oliveira left. Vaz Pinto preferred playing senior strikers,” said Raila.

Raila reckons his scoring record in friendly matches deserved to earn him a place at K’Ogalo attacking department which had failed to deliver goals this season.

In the friendlies, the striker says he bagged 15 goals but wondered why Vaz Pinto opted for other players ahead of him.