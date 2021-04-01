How World Cup success is lifting Armenians after Azerbaijan war

Armenia's players celebrate the opening goal during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match Armenia against in Yerevan on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Karen Minasyan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • For some Armenians, the country's football success could provide political lessons.
  • If Armenia makes next year's edition of the World Cup, it would be just the third former Soviet state to participate in the tournament, joining Russia and Ukraine.

Yerevan, Armenia

