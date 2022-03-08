How Sudanese women are tackling hurdles to play football

Bakhita Kabros

Sudan's Bakhita Kabros (left) vies for the ball against South Sudan's Amadrio Filda Amosu Bandas (right) during a FIFA women's friendly match at Jebel Awliaa stadium in Sudan's capital Khartoum on February 16, 2022. Sudan's women national team was officially created in 2021, around two years following the ouster of Islamist president Omar al-Bashir whose three-decade rule which saw little freedoms for women. The team has since took part of the Arab Women's Cup 2021 playing against Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon. They also played Algeria in October, and South Sudan this month.
 

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The team has since taken part in the Arab Women's Cup 2021, playing against Egypt, Tunisia and Lebanon.
  • It also played against Algeria, but it has yet to claim any victories, including in its latest two games against South Sudan.

Khartoum

