How Newcastle Utd diehard Loughran inspired Sports Journalism

My last communication with Gerry Loughran was on October 22 this year in a catch-up about life and his health.

“I’m the mzee of mzees now, aged 88! Health not bad, slowed up a lot, still doing a bit of writing, as you see,” he replied to my question about his age.

“Main thing is trying to keep up with the modern world – tech problems with my phone, new methods of paying bills etc. Too much for an old man to cope with! But bests to you all and thanks for the inquiry.”

Loughran was best known for his Sunday Nation column, ‘Letter from London’ to readers, and as senior management, present and past of the Nation Media Group eulogised him, as a great consulting editor and expert to boot.

On the bottom of the pyramid were young reporters like Mburu Mwangi, Joseph Kimani and I who imbibed from his well of knowledge and human kindness to nurture the youth practically, making us who we are today.

Loughran was an amiable old man when we met at the Serena Hotel in 1991.

He bought me two cold Guinness beers, which I consumed on an empty stomach during his infrequent visits to Kenya.

This was a rare treat in an era when the media dined with the high only during numerous cocktails and dinner parties in Five Star hotels.

But rarely was one likely to get a treat in a one-on-one even for political writers.

Loughran was interested in curating me on sports feature writing following my application for an opening as Kenya’s correspondent for the then London-based Compass News Features where he was the managing editor.

I had blindly written a story about the fortunes of hockey, a sport in which Kenya was rated amongst top 10 in the world, reaching dizzying heights with a gold medal in the 1987 All Africa Games before a slow and gradual slump.

The story was, to say the least, poorly written.

But Loughran didn’t spike it. Instead he re-wrote it, posted it in the Compass mailing list and paid me handsomely, an equivalent of Sh6,000 in Pounds Sterling, which I cashed at the KCB Kencom Branch at midday.

I then invited my good friends Benson Wambugu and Michael Obera for a serious afternoon bar-hopping from dingy bar to another in downtown Nairobi, but that did not shake my bulging wallet.

My revamped story was a hit in the sub-continent and Asia where hockey was big then and now.

So he explained to me very casually and passionately about the beauty of sports feature writing, and why His Highness the Aga Khan had mooted the idea of starting the Compass News Features for third world countries to tell their stories.

“A feature story is supposed to be timeless, and the entry point is so good that it immediately captures the attention of the reader.

“Also remember, the world is a global village. Your story should appeal to the person in far away places,” he told me.

It was an evening that changed my life as Loughran embarked in polishing my act that within a short time I was a regular contributor.

As a great patient teacher, Loughran made sure that all his contributors received copies of their stories published by client newspapers across the globe via the post office, a simple but effective matrix to gauge on whether one was writing saleble stories.

This is an idea ahead of its time because today, digital back data is being used by publishers to gauge work of their journalists in a world traditional legacy media is facing an onslaught from social media.

We also used to mail the hard copy of the stories first because it was cheap, secondly, you dared not use the public fax services at Kenextel House in Haile Selassie Road, Nairobi, which had been infiltrated by the special branch undercover cops who nosed around to ensure nothing anti-government in written form left the country.

I did get a scare once when my copy took so long to transmit as an undercover cop came up to me and engaged me in a friendly way to explain why I didn’t have a fax in my office, although he could see my dressing and emaciated body screamed poverty.

His eyes chilling further, he wanted me to explain why anybody would be interested in sports stories from Kenya, but when I fished out my press card, he sort of mellowed and, shortly thereafter, handed me my original and confirmation receipt.

There was also a gap in Africa and Asia. Despite excelling in athletics, football and cricket respectively, there were few or no stories from these continents as told by their own.

Loughran was looking for African writers who could tell the Africans stories. First it was easier for, example to dig out the past life of an athlete as a way of avoiding bias and stereotyping by the western media.

Secondly, Africa was going to be a source of better and positive stories as the millennium approached. Therefore, it was such a hit for Compass when I filed the story of Edward Rombo, the Kenyan rugby player who was signed by Leeds Rhinos to lead a professional career and excelled to such an extent that he was nicknamed “Eddie the Eagle.”

Readers wanted to know about his childhood and stint at the Nairobi University, and about the “Mean Machine” rugby team culture.

The other story he commissioned me to do was about Kenya women athletes and their future after Lydia Cheromei became the youngest female athlete to win a major athletics title in the short race of the 1991 World Cross Country Championships aged 13.

The opening paragraph still resonates to what happened at the Budapest World Championships in Athletics in August this year…

“Days when Kenyan women will be sharing the winners’ rostrum with their menfolk in international competition are fast approaching...”

The rest is history, as women started matching men, gold for gold, by the end of the decade.

It was about the same time that most of us, green as we were, also wanted to take space occupied by foreigners in at least the three major wire agencies, namely AFP, Reuters and AP who were interested in only the Safari Rally, Kenyan athletics trials for major championships like the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.

Loughran shared many sporting aspirations when telling his story and keenly followed Kenyan and global competition.

He also predicted that television would play a central role in globalising sports but, unfortunately, domestic competition will suffer.

Today, Kenyans would rather fight each other over matches happening thousands of miles away than attend even an appealing Gor vs AFC Leopard derby at Kasarani.

He was very happy when I told him that I was working with Phineas Kimathi through the government to return the Safari back in the WRC when he reminded me that the Daily Nation actually outsold - for the first time - The Standard on one day in 1968 with the story of the seven drivers who finished the Safari with the headline: “The magnificent seven.

Our opposition, The Standard, meanwhile, led by the headline: “Giants fall by the wayside.”

But it was in 2012 when Loughran’s deep knowledge on sports came into play.

He also rooted for Kenya: “In my opinion, David Rudisha’s world record in the London Olympics in the 800 metres was the defining moment of the Games.”