How Jorginho turned from scapegoat to award winner

Jorginho

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho is awarded men's player of the year during the draw for the Uefa Champions League tournament in Istanbul on August 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jorginho will make his 150th appearance for Chelsea if he plays in the Group H tie in Turin.
  • Underappreciated in England until the last few months, Jorginho has emerged as a key player for Chelsea and Italy after winning the Champions League and Euro 2020 in the space of just a few weeks.

London, United Kingdom

