How Greenwood arrest stopped Lingard's Man Utd exit

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United's English midfielder Jesse Lingard (left) celebrates with Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against West Ham United at The London Stadium, in east London on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While still in custody, Greenwood was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill
  • Rangnick insisted United had a "normal" week of training ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth round match against Middlesbrough despite the Greenwood distractions
  • Rangnick said Greenwood's unavailability played a role in the decision to keep Lingard, who wanted to leave before the transfer window closed on Monday and had been linked with a loan move to Newcastle

London

