How football is bringing hope to Iraqi girls in ex-IS town

Iraqi girls take part in a training session at the Bartalla sports club, in Bartalla town east of the city of Mosul in the northern province of Nineveh, on October 21, 2021. Spurred on by their coach, Christian girls kick the ball around a field in Iraq's Bartalla, a former jihadist stronghold where football is helping them dream of a better future.
 

Photo credit: Zaid Al-Obeidi | AFP

By  AFP

  • The coach, a 22-year-old physical education graduate, said her dream was "to start a women's team that will compete in the future" in one of two already established women's leagues in Iraq.
  • Dressed in brightly coloured bibs, the girls do stretching exercises on the freshly laid pitch before Yusef Chaba blows a whistle for the start of practice.

Bartalla, Iraq

