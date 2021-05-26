How football has restored peace in restive Nigerian town

Captains of two football teams with a line-up of teams made up of Christians and Muslims, prepares to play a peace football final match aimed at reuniting estranged neighbours in violent flashpoint within Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, on May 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Two players -- one Muslim and one Christian -- stood shoulder to shoulder with the ball balanced between them in a symbol of unity.
  • Before the matches, local DJs play tunes and bands perform music in local languages as a way to attract youngsters to the events.

Jos, Nigeria

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.