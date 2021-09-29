Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

How FC Sheriff owners call the shots in separatist Transnistria

Sheriff FC

Sheriff's players celebrate a goal during their Uefa Champions League Group D match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The territory, however, is effectively run by the Sheriff holding company that sports a five-pointed sheriff's star as its logo.
  • Owned by a former Soviet police officer, Viktor Gushan, the conglomerate controls businesses ranging from a cognac distillery and caviar farm to supermarket and gas station chains -- and the football club making waves in Europe.

Tiraspol, Moldova

