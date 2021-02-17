How Europe's media reported Mbappe's hat-trick against Barca

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg match against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

  • French daily L'Equipe called the striker "atomic" and the team a "formidable collective force" which stopped the genius of Messi, who is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.
  • It called PSG's stars "Galacticos" on its front page and said "it will be necessary to consider stopping football" if the Parisians do not qualify for the quarter-finals after securing a 4-1 first-leg lead.

Paris, France

