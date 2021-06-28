How Czech player went from annoying neighbours to last 16 hero

Czech Republic's midfielder Tomas Holes celebrates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 round of 16 match against the Netherlands at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Bernadett Szabo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 28-year-old Holes scored with a header at the near post on 68 minutes, following a corner.
  • He then spread his arms with a broad smile, knowing he had taken his country past the 10-man orange-clad favourites towards a Euro quarter-final.

Prague

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. How Czech player went from annoying neighbours to last 16 hero

  2. Kenyan beach volleyballers call for better training facilities

  3. PRIME It’s official, Safari Rally will be back again, and again

  4. Three key battles in England's Euro 2020 clash with Germany

  5. Kenyan rally drivers join ranks of celebrated names beamed on live TV

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.